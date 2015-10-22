from the it-seems-you-can't-keep-a-good-or-bad-man-down dept.
Elon Musk Under Federal Investigation Over Twitter Deal
Elon Musk is under a federal investigation related to his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter.
The news came from a court filing made public on Thursday about the latest in ongoing legal disputes between the billionaire and the social network.
While the filing said he was under investigation, it did not say what the focus was.
"This game of 'hide the ball' must end," the company said in the court filing.
Mr Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Twitter - which sued Mr Musk in July to force him to close the deal - said lawyers for the Tesla CEO had claimed "investigative privilege" when refusing to hand over documents it wanted.
It also said it had requested that Mr Musk's attorneys produce their communications with federal authorities months ago, but they had not done so.
Musk Says SpaceX Cannot Fund Ukraine's Starlink 'Indefinitely'
Billionaire Elon Musk has said his space exploration company SpaceX cannot "indefinitely" fund the Starlink internet service in war-hit Ukraine, days after a proposal to end the conflict that included the country ceding some territory to Russia called his support into question.
"SpaceX is not asking to recoup past expenses, but also cannot fund the existing system indefinitely *and* send several thousand more terminals that have data usage up to 100X greater than typical households. This is unreasonable," Musk said on Twitter.
Musk activated Starlink, a satellite internet service operated by SpaceX, in late February after Ukraine's internet services were disrupted due to Russia's invasion. Its internet terminals have been crucial in keeping the Ukrainian military online.
Musk said Starlink was spending nearly $20m a month – which he called a "burn" – for maintaining satellite services in Ukraine. He recently said SpaceX had spent about $80m to enable and support Starlink in Ukraine.
However, Al Jazeera reports earlier today (16 Oct):
Elon Musk has announced his company will continue to pay for Starlink satellite internet services in war-torn Ukraine a day after suggesting he cannot keep funding the project.
“The hell with it,” the world’s richest man wrote on Saturday on Twitter.
“Even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free.”
Although it was not immediately clear whether Musk’s change of mind was genuine, he later appeared to indicate it was. When a Twitter user told Musk “No good deed goes unpunished”, he replied, “Even so, we should still do good deeds”.
(Score: 2) by Tokolosh on Sunday October 16, @02:28PM
Well, no doubt Lockheed-Martin, Raytheon and the rest of the military-industrial complex are shipping stuff to Ukraine for free, out of the goodness of their hearts.
Meanwhile Musk is pilloried for hinting that maybe a little recompense to cover some of the cost of his life-saving gift would be reasonable?