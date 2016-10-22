from the going-with-the-flow dept.
1.41GW, in fact – enough to power around one million homes:
There is a wealth of untapped hydroelectric potential in the United States – around 1.41GW of energy flowing through pipes, irrigation channels, and aqueducts.
Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) reached this conclusion after what they described as a first-of-its-kind study examining the potential power generation of small and micro-scale hydroelectric generators bolted on to existing water infrastructure.
Using both existing data from water regulators and "novel remote sensing and feature detection techniques," the ORNL team said it was taking the first step in not only understanding the US's untapped conduit hydropower potential, but also to raise awareness that such a power source exists.
"For all its benefits, the biggest barrier is a general lack of awareness of conduit hydropower's potential," said Shih-Chieh Kao, ORNL's water power program manager.
[...] For the sake of generating power, ORNL said it considers any "manmade water conveyance that is operated for the distribution of water for agricultural, municipal, or industrial consumption and not primarily for the generation of electricity" as a tappable source. Most deployments would tend toward the very small scale – existing conduit hydro projects top out at less than 10MW, the team explains.
Most of the power generated by such small facilities would go toward stabilizing microgrids and offsetting energy needs for water system operators, which ORNL said is typically a significant portion of their costs. Conduit hydro systems could also be net metered, meaning unused energy could be returned to the grid for further cost offsets, ORNL said.
[...] ORNL said that there's yet another reason to consider getting conduit hydroelectric generators plugged into grids: the 1.41GW figure is probably way lower than the actual potential.
"The authors attempted to incorporate a variety of data and approaches to estimate the national conduit hydropower potentials, but the significant data gaps still represent a major hurdle to capturing the full resource potential," the researchers said.
"Given these uncounted opportunities" – which ORNL said includes self-supplied water withdrawals, incorrect coordinates on maps used for estimates, and other things unmeasurable in a broad study like this – "there could be more conduit hydropower than ... estimated in this study."
See also: Portland's New Pipes Harvest Power from Drinking Water
Related Stories
If you live in Portland, your lights may now be partly powered by your drinking water. An ingenious new system captures energy as water flows through the city's pipes, creating hydropower without the negative environmental effects of something like a dam.
Small turbines in the pipes spin in the flowing water, and send that energy into a generator.
[...] In Portland, one of the city's main pipelines now uses Lucid's pipes to make power that's sent into the grid. Though the system can't generate enough energy for an entire city, the pipes can power individual buildings like a school or library, or help offset a city's total energy bill. Unlike wind or solar power, the system can generate electricity at any time of day, regardless of weather, since the pipes always have water flowing through them.
The pipes can't generate power in every location; they only work in places where water is naturally flowing downward with gravity (if water is being pumped, the system would waste energy). But they have another feature that can be used anywhere: The pipes have sensors that can monitor water, something that utilities couldn't do in the past.
The turbine sections also contain sensors for monitoring water pressure and quality.