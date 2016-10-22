from the milk-cow-blues dept.
Biotechnology startup TurtleTree wants to change the way people consume milk:
Cows are out—at least as far as milking goes. The replacement: cell-based milk. The company says it is able to create raw milk using cells from mammals. The cells are then grown in TurtleTree's labs and milk is ultimately produced. In giant bioreactors, the cells stick to tiny straws, the fluid is then drawn through the straws, and milk comes out the other end.
[...] Most startups fail, and TurtleTree will need to produce a food product consumers will buy. Alternative dairy products already exist, but Lin said that plant-based milk produces less of important protein components than cows milk.
[...] TurtleTree's products will also need the approval of the federal Food and Drug Administration. Cell-based milk is currently not approved for purchase.
[...] There's been limited research on the market for cell-based milk with one study calling it a niche product. But a niche product with limited sales could still be a financial goldmine in the $871 billion global dairy industry.
[...] But even if everything goes right for TurtleTree, cell-based milk won't be flying off the supermarket shelves without great taste.
[...] Lin sees the production of cell-based milk being at least several years away in part because TurtleTree needs to refine the process of extracting high-value dairy-based bioactives like lactoferrin in a cost-efficient way.
[...] While the $40 million in initial funding will allow TurtleTree to continue its research and development for several years, Lin said more funding is essential to the company's long-term vision of producing environmentally friendly, sustainable milk products.
She hopes that food products expected to be introduced in the marketplace next year will demonstrate to investors that a new funding round is in order.
"We are trying to set ourselves up for success," she said.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Monday October 17, @08:31AM
No. Simply no. This is not THX1138. The best milk come organic from grass fed cows. Sure it costs more, but it tastes like really good milk. The rest is genetically engineered water with white food coloring.