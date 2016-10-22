from the if-you-like-to-tell-me-"maybe"-just-go-ahead-now dept.
The Court wrestled with who gets to decide the meaning of art:
In 1981 the photographer Lynn Goldsmith took a portrait of Prince. He sits alone on a white background, wearing a blank expression with a glint of light in his eyes. In 1984 Andy Warhol used that photo to create art. Warhol altered the image, adjusting the angle of Prince's face, layering on swaths of color, darkening the edges, and adding hand-drawn outlines and other details in a series of 16 silkscreen prints.
40 years later, the artwork is at the center of a Supreme Court case that could change the course of American art, copyright law, and even the state of the internet. The question is whether Warhol's work was fair use, or if he violated Goldsmith's copyright. In oral arguments on Wednesday, the Court wrestled with the finer points of the issue, and to put it mildly, it's pretty complicated.
Did Warhol create an entirely new work of art, or was it just a derivative reinterpretation of Goldsmith's photo? If the art is found to be derivative, the Warhol Foundation will owe Goldsmith millions in fees, royalties, and perhaps additional damages. But the implications of the Supreme Court's impending decision are a much bigger deal than a few million dollars.
[...] You don't have to pay the original artist if it's fair use, which is determined based on four factors: the purpose you're using it for, the nature of the art, how substantially you used the original work, and how your new art affects the market for the original. The lawyers, in this case, focused on the first and fourth factors, purpose and the market.
[...] But the Court's decision will have serious implications. A broad ruling in favor of the Warhol Foundation could theoretically make it easier to steal or make liberal use of artists' work. [...]
On the other hand, a narrow ruling in favor of Goldsmith could have huge repercussions for the art world. The estates of pop art icons Robert Rauschenberg and Roy Lichtenstein joined the Brooklyn Museum in an amicus brief, telling the court upholding the 2nd Circuit's decision, would "impose a deep chill on artistic progress, as creative appropriation of existing images has been a staple of artistic development for centuries."
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday October 17, @11:28AM
But it sure was shit use, like most of what Warhol did.