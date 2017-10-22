An international team of scientists including experts from the University of Adelaide has designed a quantum thermometer to measure the ultra-cold temperatures of space and time predicted by Einstein and the laws of quantum mechanics.

The University of Adelaide's Dr. James Q. Quach, Ramsay Fellow, School of Physical Sciences and the Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing (IPAS), led the investigation.

"We have designed a quantum thermometer that can measure extremely small changes in temperature," he said. "The theoretical design of the quantum thermometer is based on the same technology used to build quantum computers."

Einstein predicted that the rate at which you perceive time to pass is dependent on the speed at which you are traveling: a person moving very fast ages at a slower rate than someone standing still. This led to his Theory of General Relativity, which says that space and time together act like a fabric that can flex and warp.

The relationship between temperature and acceleration is similar to the relationship between time and speed. Different observers moving at different acceleration would perceive different, albeit minute, difference in temperatures.