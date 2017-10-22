Apple has been trying to rely less on China due to US government pressure. While BGR has been reporting that the Cupertino company is trying to diversify its supply chain from China to India, Taiwan, and other Asian countries, it seems Apple has another reason to keep doing that. A report indicates that the company's plans to use China's YMTC chips have been put on hold due to US political pressure.

According to Nikkei Asia, Apple will no longer use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) in its products.

The publication explains that "the move comes amid the latest round of US export controls imposed against the Chinese tech sector and is a sign that Washington's crackdown is creating a chilling effect down the supply chain."

In March, it was reported by Bloomberg that Apple was considering for the first time adding a Chinese flash storage maker to its supplier roster: