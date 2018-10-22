Glut of Fake LinkedIn Profiles Pits HR Against the Bots:
A recent proliferation of phony executive profiles on LinkedIn is creating something of an identity crisis for the business networking site, and for companies that rely on it to hire and screen prospective employees. The fabricated LinkedIn identities — which pair AI-generated profile photos with text lifted from legitimate accounts — are creating major headaches for corporate HR departments and for those managing invite-only LinkedIn groups.
Last week, KrebsOnSecurity examined a flood of inauthentic LinkedIn profiles all claiming Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) roles at various Fortune 500 companies, including Biogen, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Hewlett Packard.
Since then, the response from LinkedIn users and readers has made clear that these phony profiles are showing up en masse for virtually all executive roles — but particularly for jobs and industries that are adjacent to recent global events and news trends.
[...] Lathrop said that about two months ago his employer noticed waves of new followers, and identified more than 3,000 followers that all shared various elements, such as profile photos or text descriptions.
"Then I noticed that they all claim to work for us at some random title within the organization," Lathrop said in an interview with KrebsOnSecurity. "When we complained to LinkedIn, they'd tell us these profiles didn't violate their community guidelines. But like heck they don't! These people don't exist, and they're claiming they work for us!"
[...] Cybersecurity firm Mandiant (recently acquired by Google) told Bloomberg that hackers working for the North Korean government have been copying resumes and profiles from leading job listing platforms LinkedIn and Indeed, as part of an elaborate scheme to land jobs at cryptocurrency firms.
Fake profiles also may be tied to so-called "pig butchering" scams, wherein people are lured by flirtatious strangers online into investing in cryptocurrency trading platforms that eventually seize any funds when victims try to cash out.
In addition, identity thieves have been known to masquerade on LinkedIn as job recruiters, collecting personal and financial information from people who fall for employment scams.
But the Sustainability Group administrator Taylor said the bots he's tracked strangely don't respond to messages, nor do they appear to try to post content.
[...] This experience was shared by the DevOp group admin Miller, who said he's also tried baiting the phony profiles with messages referencing their fakeness. Miller says he's worried someone is creating a massive social network of bots for some future attack in which the automated accounts may be used to amplify false information online, or at least muddle the truth.
"It's almost like someone is setting up a huge bot network so that when there's a big message that needs to go out they can just mass post with all these fake profiles," Miller said.
[...] "What's clear is that LinkedIn's cachet as being the social network for serious professionals makes it the perfect platform for lulling members into a false sense of security," Bloomberg's Tim Cuplan wrote. "Exacerbating the security risk is the vast amount of data that LinkedIn collates and publishes, and which underpins its whole business model but which lacks any robust verification mechanisms."