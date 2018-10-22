from the RIP dept.
James A. McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission testing the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, has died. He was 93.
McDivitt was also the commander of 1965's Gemini 4 mission, where his best friend and colleague Ed White made the first U.S. spacewalk. His photographs of White during the spacewalk became iconic images.
He passed on a chance to land on the moon and instead became the space agency's program manager for five Apollo missions after the Apollo 11 moon landing.
McDivitt died Thursday in Tucson, Arizona, NASA said Monday.
In his first flight in 1965, McDivitt reported seeing "something out there'' about the shape of a beer can flying outside his Gemini spaceship. People called it a UFO and McDivitt would later joke that he became "a world-renowned UFO expert." Years later he figured it was just a reflection of bolts in the window.
Apollo 9, which orbited Earth and didn't go further, was one of the lesser remembered space missions of NASA's program. In a 1999 oral history, McDivitt said it didn't bother him that it was overlooked: "I could see why they would, you know, it didn't land on the moon. And so it's hardly part of Apollo. But the lunar module was ... key to the whole program."
Flying with Apollo 9 crewmates Rusty Schweickart and David Scott, McDivitt's mission was the first in-space test of the lightweight lunar lander, nicknamed Spider. Their goal was to see if people could live in it, if it could dock in orbit and—something that became crucial in the Apollo 13 crisis—if the lunar module's engines could control the stack of spacecraft, which included the command module Gumdrop.
Early in training, McDivitt was not impressed with how flimsy the lunar module seemed: "I looked at Rusty and he looked at me, and we said, 'Oh my God! We're actually going to fly something like this?' So it was really chintzy. ... it was like cellophane and tin foil put together with Scotch tape and staples!"