Impressive distro is somewhere between a tech demo and a power user's tool:
While many Ubuntu remixes just switch the desktop or replace a few default apps, Zinc changes some of the fundamentals. The result is impressive.
Teejeetech is a small computer consultancy in Kerala, India, run by programmer Tony George. Zinc isn't the company's first distro, nor is this the company's first mention on The Register. We previously mentioned their earlier Unity-based remix, U-Mix, as well as originally developing the Timeshift backup tool included in Linux Mint. We thought we'd come back for a proper look at Zinc, the company's second-generation distro.
Unlike U-Mix, Zinc is a free download. It's based on the current long-term support version of Xubuntu, 22.04.1, so it uses a customized Xfce desktop, plus quite a few additional apps and changed components. Perhaps its biggest change from mainstream Ubuntu is in packaging tools: it includes neither Canonical's own Snap format nor the GNOME/Red Hat alternative Flatpak.
[...] For installing software from the Ubuntu repositories, Zinc has an improved command-line package manager called Nala, which we mentioned recently. Nala is a Python-based replacement for the apt command, which integrates some of the features of Fedora's dnf tool, such as parallel downloads and more readable output.
[...] Between nala, deb-get, and AppImage integration, there's little need for the bloat of Snaps and Flatpaks.
[...] There are less visible tweaks under the hood as well. The default filesystem is Btrfs, with compression enabled and /home in its own subvolume. The terminal emulator is Terminator, and although the default shell is still Bash, it has an informative full color custom prompt. The installer is Calamares, as used by Lubuntu and several other distros.
For all these extras, the distro is quite lightweight. After a fresh boot, RAM usage at idle is 709MB, about the same as ordinary Ubuntu, and it uses just 6.9GB of disk space, lower than any official remix — although in part that's because it (optionally) creates a dedicated swap partition, rather than using a swap file like all the official Ubuntu remixes.
Before you ask about systemd, the answer is "yes."