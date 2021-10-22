A mysterious unnamed contributor writes:

U of Iowa has started testing an autonomous vehicle under rural conditions--long routes, roads with no lane markings, snow/ice, and eventually gravel roads as well (in a later phase). This link includes a summary of their work during the first year of the project, https://autonomoustuff.com/velocity-magazine/velocity-2022/on-the-rural-road-to-autonomy The study was, "initiated by the University of Iowa's National Advanced Driving Simulator (NADS) transportation safety research center and funded by a $7 million USD grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT)..."

In true big-Federal-budget style, they have commissioned and built a test vehicle into a Ford Transit 350HD with every known (to me) autonomous sensor and buzz-word technology: