Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

13 Independent Linux Distros That are Built From Scratch

posted by janrinok on Sunday October 23, @02:28PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Software

canopic jug writes:

It's FOSS does a quick review of 13 independent Linux distros which have been built from scratch.

They exclude the three very obvious and popular ones Debian, Fedora, and Arch which are not only widely used on their own but also used as the foundation for hundreds of derivatives.

Original Submission


«  Texas Sues Google for Collecting Biometric Data Without Consent
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
13 Independent Linux Distros That are Built From Scratch | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.