22/10/22/1749223 story
posted by janrinok on Sunday October 23, @02:28PM [Skip to comment(s)]
It's FOSS does a quick review of 13 independent Linux distros which have been built from scratch.
They exclude the three very obvious and popular ones Debian, Fedora, and Arch which are not only widely used on their own but also used as the foundation for hundreds of derivatives.
