Rolls-Royce pledged a year ago to make its fleet fully electric by 2030. "In 1900, Rolls-Royce co-founder, Charles Rolls, prophesised an electric future for the motor car...providing there was sufficient infrastructure to support it," the automaker said. With its signature Rolls-Royce grille and sleek, aerodynamic design, the Spectre just might be the perfect catalyst for the brand's evolution into a more modern lineup.

The new vehicle is the spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupé, a grand tourer the automaker first introduced back in 2008. Both are two-doors with laid-back silhouettes, and while the Spectre isn't quite as big as its inspiration, the models share Rolls-Royce's all-aluminum "Architecture of Luxury." The Spectre borrows a revamped version of the Ghost's Planar suspension, which uses a camera system to monitor the road and adjust its air springs and adaptive dampers in real time. Spectre's iteration allows for temporary antiroll bar decoupling, which creates a softer ride when navigating road irregularities.

The Spectre's all-electric powertrain will provide ​​430 kilowatts of power and 900 Newton meters of torque, bringing the vehicle's expected 0-to-60 miles per hour time to 4.4 seconds. While this might not be as fast as the now-unavailable Tesla Model S Performance (2.3 seconds) or Porsche Taycan Turbo S (2.6 seconds), the Spectre packs an extra 1,000 pounds or so, making it relatively lithe for its 6,000-plus pound weight. Rolls Royce also expects the Spectre to have a single-charge range of 320 miles, which will be continually tested during a lengthy 1.5 million-mile journey to simulate more than 400 years of use.