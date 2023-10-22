A more open approach to adoption is needed so that adopted people do not lose relationships with people who have been important to them in their life, according to new research by the University of East Anglia (UEA).

[...] Prof Elsbeth Neil, of UEA's School of Social Work and one of the study authors, said: "Adoption has often been seen as 'a fresh start' with a 'clean break' from the child's birth seen as necessary. But now new research with adopted adults demonstrates the problems this approach causes throughout the lifespan.

"Without information about their background and family of origin adopted people struggle with questions of identity, and many feel a sense of loss at losing significant relationships, or simply not having the chance to get to know parents, brothers, sisters or others in their birth family.

"Tens of thousands of adopted adults and their birth relatives have been affected by the lack of openness in adoption, but services to help them deal with the consequences of this need more priority."