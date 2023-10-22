from the we-made-the-grade-and-still-we-wonder-who-the-hell-we-are dept.
A more open approach to adoption is needed so that adopted people do not lose relationships with people who have been important to them in their life, according to new research by the University of East Anglia (UEA).
[...] Prof Elsbeth Neil, of UEA's School of Social Work and one of the study authors, said: "Adoption has often been seen as 'a fresh start' with a 'clean break' from the child's birth seen as necessary. But now new research with adopted adults demonstrates the problems this approach causes throughout the lifespan.
"Without information about their background and family of origin adopted people struggle with questions of identity, and many feel a sense of loss at losing significant relationships, or simply not having the chance to get to know parents, brothers, sisters or others in their birth family.
"Tens of thousands of adopted adults and their birth relatives have been affected by the lack of openness in adoption, but services to help them deal with the consequences of this need more priority."
[...] Dr. Joanna North said: "Our work in connecting adopted people to their lost family of origin has shown us the cost of human suffering when people cannot connect with their birth relatives in a timely fashion. These searches are time sensitive. On too many occasions the system has been so slow to respond to our requests for records that the subject of a search may have died before we reach them.
[...] PAC-UK National Strategic Lead Mike Hancock said: "We are at an exciting time of potential change in adoption where questions are being asked about whether the severing of ties with birth family and the consequent secrecy around identity is beneficial to adopted children. The message we are getting for many adopted adults is that it is not."
This can be a very emotional situation for all involved: the child, the one who gave up the child, and the one who adopted the child. However, I wonder if the assumption of this work is quickly becoming moot as we move forward into the age of genetic ancestry where the child can almost certainly find out who their parents are, whether the parents wish it or not. [hubie]