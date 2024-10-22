The Irish Government and ESA signed a series of letters laying out the parameters of EIRSAT-1's mission. The satellite was developed by UCD scientists.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English have today (17 October) signed an agreement with the European Space Agency (ESA) to facilitate the launch of Ireland's first satellite.

The news is the latest development in what is to be Ireland's first space mission, centred on the satellite EIRSAT-1. Previously, it was reported that the satellite was to be launched from ESA's base in French Guiana later this year or in early 2023.

Today's agreement has confirmed that EIRSAT-1 will launch from French Guiana early next year. Its mission will last four years.

EIRSAT-1 was designed and built by academic staff and students at University College Dublin (UCD). A miniature cube satellite, it was first announced in 2017 and has been tested by the UCD team.

[...] "This is a big moment for the Irish space sector," said Varadkar. "It has huge spin off potential for Irish businesses and universities. We have increased our financial contribution to the European Space Agency which is paid back in multiples in terms of contracts for Irish aviation and aerospace companies."