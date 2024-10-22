from the is-there-an-echo-in-here? dept.
IT Leaders Aren't Getting Listened to, and Now They're Ready to Walk Away:
It's not just software developers that companies risk losing: a survey of more than 500 US IT leaders suggests that 58% are actively looking for a new role because they aren't being listened to in company decision-making.
[...] For instance, the report found that non-IT departments have the final say when it comes to decisions around purchasing apps and IT software for the company (54%), facilitating IT audits (52%), purchasing devices (45%) and hiring tech talent (48%).
Tech decision-makers also feel unappreciated by senior company leadership in the transition to remote and hybrid working models: 81% of IT decision-makers felt that they should have had more support from their employer over the last two years. Likewise, more than half (56%) of IT leaders said they felt less loyalty to their employer than they did two years ago.
Vijay Sundaram, chief strategy officer of Zoho Corporation, said even though IT teams have been "indispensable to business innovation and continuity" in recent years, senior management continue to overlook their input in larger business decisions.
This is despite the fact that 88% of respondents believe IT is more responsible for business innovation than ever before, while 85% agree IT could drive even greater innovation in the business if they had a stronger leadership position.
Sundaram noted that the role of IT within organizations would become increasingly important as hybrid working and decentralized teams became mainstream. Indeed, 99% of survey respondents said their organization had already moved to a hybrid model. "This will require the expertise and involvement of ITDMs to identify appropriate technologies and meet corporate guidelines in areas like compliance, privacy and security," he added.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday October 25, @09:36AM
The article needs to start out with what the investigators mean by "IT" and more importantly by which metric(s) they use to determine "innovation" in their unlinked-to survey. Those key terms are left undefined and each reader will end up defining them in different ways using their unique imagination. A link from the article to the survey would have helped, too.
Despite the vagaries if they're still talking about buying software in 2022, then no wonder these employees are not listened to. They shouldn't even be employed if that's how they roll. It's not the 1980s any more. It's quite feasible to hire or contract talent (and contribute financially) for Free and Open Source Software and thus own the technology not just rent temporary access. The same goes for the knowledge brought in-house to manage or develop such systems, and financial contributions to projects buy attention not just good will. Anyway, FOSS systems are not just for servers and routers any more. As I am wont to go on and on about, moving to FOSS on the desktop would be a strong mitigation for the tsunami of ransomware currently washing over government, business, and academia. Even partial solutions like OpenZFS on some FOSS operating system on the server would reduce the damage that any remaining Windoze desktops could do in a work environment. So that's what the article should have mentioned at least in passing.
Zoho Corporation ostensibly makes web-based tools. That is to say they use javascript to treat your computer's browser like a virtual machine to run dodgy code of unknown provenance on your machine at each click. Yet, even so, since they are web-based their tools ought to run just fine in the web browser regardless of host operating system on the client. But mention of platform independence would lead to a discussion of vendor-lockin and what it is and why and how to avoid it. That would lead to approaches like open standards and open formats. Which would lead to questions of hosting, which would lead to discussions that would lead away from Zoho and their business model.
