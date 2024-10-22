from the out-with-the-old dept.
Linux Kernel May Drop i486 Support as Torvalds Backs Pentium Plan:
The 486 CPU is somewhat of a relic these days, but its legacy in the Linux kernel has lived on. The i486 has been the de facto minimum for decades. Even Linux, that long-term supporter of outdated architectures, is considering giving up on the chip and removing support for the 486 processors, just like it did for the 386 back in 2012.
The news comes via a post on the Linux Kernel Mailing List (opens in new tab) from Linus Torvalds himself. Recently keen on adding things like the Rust programming language (opens in new tab)and support for Intel Arc GPUs and Loongson CPUs (opens in new tab) to the Linux kernel, Torvalds is now considering removing the venerable 486, writing: "We got rid of i386 support back in 2012. Maybe it's time to get rid of i486 support in 2022?"
The idea, which seems so obvious in these days of Raptor Lake and Ryzen 7000, received a certain amount of pushback, with the claim from some users that new hardware based on the superannuated silicon was still being shipped. When the same plan was raised a year ago, one user said they were still using a 486, and wanted to continue doing so.
The 486, which dates back to 1989, is currently the minimum possible spec for running Linux, and works best with lightweight distros such as Tiny Core Linux.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday October 25, @02:43PM
After a certain period of time, providing support for an ancient CPU is just more effort than it's worth. There's always the option to use an old build, but you're not receiving security updates at the point. To a certain extent, it makes sense to drop support. From a, I have some old i486 hardware lying around, perspective. It kinda sucks. Am I really going to try and do anything critical on decades old hardware, though? Should I even trust it to be secure at all? Even though I nuked windows on it a very long time ago? Last but not least, is it even worth using? When I can power up a RaspberryPi with very low power consumption and have at least similar performance, if not better performance. I'm much more likely to do an interesting project with newer tech, than ancient tech. Unless I'm literally making a museum, is there any point. At that point, is there any point to not just keeping x thing at old version any way and disconnecting it from the internet?
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"