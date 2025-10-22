The International Criminal Police Organization, aka Interpol, has launched its 'global police Metaverse' as part of an effort to train members how to police in a virtual world.

Last week, Interpol unveiled what it says is the "the first ever Metaverse specifically designed for law enforcement worldwide." It says the "Interpol Metaverse" gives officers around the world the tools for cross-border knowledge sharing via avatars, and to take immersive training in forensic investigation and other policing activities.

[...] "As the number of Metaverse users grows and the technology further develops, the list of possible crimes will only expand to potentially include crimes against children, data theft, money laundering, financial fraud, counterfeiting, ransomware, phishing, and sexual assault and harassment," it said.

"For law enforcement, some of these threats are likely to present significant challenges, because not all acts that are criminalized in the physical world are considered crimes when committed in the virtual world," it warned.

[...] "The Metaverse has the potential to transform every aspect of our daily lives with enormous implications for law enforcement," said Madan Oberoi, Interpol executive director of technology and innovation.

"But in order for police to understand the Metaverse, we need to experience it."

[...] "For many, the Metaverse seems to herald an abstract future, but the issues it raises are those that have always motivated Interpol – supporting our member countries to fight crime and making the world, virtual or not, safer for those who inhabit it," said Interpol secretary, General Jürgen Stock.