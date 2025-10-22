from the miracle-food-of-high-energy-algae dept.
While the world is marveling over the first images and data now coming from NASA's Perseverance rover mission seeking signs of ancient microscopic life on Mars, a team of UNLV scientists is already hard at work on the next step: What if we could one day send humans to the Red Planet?
There's a lot to consider when sending people, though. Human explorers, unlike their rover counterparts, require oxygen and food, for starters. It also takes about six to nine months—both ways—just in travel time. And then there's the air itself. Martian air is roughly 98% carbon dioxide (Earth's is a fraction of 1% for comparison) and the air temperature averages an extremely frigid -81 degrees.
It's these challenges that UNLV geochemist and NASA Mars 2020 team scientist Libby Hausrath and postdoctoral researcher Leena Cycil, a microbial ecologist, are exploring. And a big part of the answer? Algae.
[...] Hausrath and Cycil are among a handful of scientists looking at growing algae under the low-pressure, low-light conditions seen on Mars, and are pursuing different species than previous studies.
Early results are promising. So far, they've identified three species of algae that show substantial growth under extreme conditions. They used a low-pressure vacuum chamber to simulate atmospheric pressures relevant to Mars and topped it with a plate of tempered glass to allow light in at half the sun exposure present on Earth.
[...] Hausrath and Cycil are already working with a NASA engineer on applications for their work. Their study shows these organisms can produce oxygen at levels comparable to what people need to survive, but engineers will be the ones to put that into practice.
Hausrath and Cycil's work is part of preparing for future short-term human exploration of Mars, where astronauts—instead of rovers—will conduct further experiments and gain more knowledge of the planet and its history. Ultimately, these visits will help determine if Mars can support human habitation.
