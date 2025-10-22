from the out-on-maneuvers dept.
On November 15, 2021, Russia launched a Nudol missile at one of its aging satellites in low-Earth orbit. As intended, the missile struck the Cosmos 1408 satellite at an altitude of 480 km, breaking it into more than 1,000 fragments.
In the immediate aftermath of this test—which Russia carried out to demonstrate to other space powers its anti-satellite capabilities—American and Russian astronauts aboard the International Space Station scrambled into spacecraft in case an emergency departure was needed. They remained in these shelters for about six hours before getting an all clear to return to normal activities.
Following international condemnation for this test, Russian officials claimed that Americans and other officials had overreacted. "The United States knows for certain that the emerging fragments at the time of the test and in terms of the orbit’s parameters did not and will not pose any threat to orbital stations, satellites and space activity," the Defense Ministry of Russia said at the time.
However, in the year since then, there have been a number of close calls resulting from near collisions with an estimated 1,500 trackable pieces of debris from the satellite's destruction. In January, for example, a piece of debris came within just 14 meters of a Chinese science satellite.
The International Space Station has also had to maneuver out of the way of potential impacts on several occasions. It had to do so again on Monday evening, NASA said. To put "an extra measure of distance" between the station and the predicted track of debris from Cosmos 1408, thrusters fired for more than five minutes.
Ironically, the thrusters were those of a Russian Progress vehicle, docked to the station in part to give the laboratory propulsive capability to maintain its orbit and just for such maneuvers.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday October 26, @03:21PM
You could say that Russia fixed its own blunder by using the Progress engines to maneuver the station out of the way.
That's more than can be said for the shit they cause in Ukraine.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday October 26, @03:31PM (1 child)
Low Earth orbit is becoming unacceptably congested with cheap satellites and garbage. Without question, many orbital operations will need to move a little further out.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Wednesday October 26, @04:01PM
Like Mars, Mr. Musk?
Low Earth Orbit is just fine. Atmospheric drag will clean in up in a few years. It's why the ISS needs boosting every so often to stop is falling to a fiery death. It is the higher orbits where debris is a problem, as it sticks around for centuries.