Glasgow's SWG3 will now be powered by dancer's body heat:
This renewable energy system runs via heat flowing through pipes that are charged as a thermal battery before being emitted back into the venue.
[...] It's claimed by SWG3 owners that the venue can completely disconnect from gas boilers, reducing its carbon emissions by about 70 tonnes of CO2 a year.
The BODYHEAT system, produced by renewable energy company TownRock Energy, was first introduced to the venue as a trial during the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year at an estimated cost of £600,000.
"To put in perspective, if we were to go down a more conventional route with typical air conditioning, then your costs would probably be about 10% of that - so £60,000," Managing Director Andrew Fleming-Brown told the BBC.
Fleming-Brown also has said: "As well as being a huge step towards our goal of becoming net zero and will hopefully influence others from our industry and beyond to follow suit, working together to tackle climate change."
[...] "You know they don't want to be kind of beaten at cool clubbing technology." He adds: "They've seen what we've done in Glasgow and really want it in Berlin."
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday October 27, @05:08AM
TFA is short on details, but the company that installed the system is a geothermal energy company. Geothermal is a real thing. I suspect this is just the usual deal where journalists take some minor, legitimate aspect of the system and spin it way out of proportion. It's certainly true that a geothermal system wouldn't need to pull as much heat in when the house is rockin', but by no means are the dancers entirely responsible for heating or cooling the building. A smart geothermal system will automatically compensate for sources of heat being emitted within the space it's controlling, and will certainly get some assistance from occupants when it makes sense. I suspect that's all this is.