Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Condensers Promise to Accelerate Java Programs

posted by janrinok on Thursday October 27, @03:55PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Software

upstart writes:

Condensers promise to accelerate Java programs:

Project Leyden, an ambitious effort to improve startup time, performance, and footprint of Java programs, is set to offer condensers. A condenser is code that runs between compile time and run time and transforms the original program into a new, faster, and potentially smaller program.

In an online paper published October 13, Mark Reinhold, chief architect of the Java platform group at Oracle, said a program's startup and warmup times and footprint could be improved by temporarily shifting some of its computation to a point either later in run time or backward to a point earlier than run time. Performance could further be boosted by constraining some computation related to Java's dynamic features, such as class loading, class redefinition, and reflection, thus enabling better code analysis and even more optimization.

Project Leyden will implement these shifting, constraining, and optimizating transformations as condensers, Reinhold said. Also, new language features will be investigated to allow developers to shift computation themselves, enabling further condensation. However, the Java Platform Specification will need to evolve to support these transformations. The JDK's tools and formats for code artifacts such as JAR files will also need to be extended to support condensers.

The condensation model offers developers greater flexibility, Reinhold said. Developers can choose which condensers to apply and in so doing choose whether and how to accept constraints that limit Java's natural dynamism. The condensation model also gives Java implementations considerable freedom. As long as a condenser preserves program meaning and does not impose constraints except those accepted by the developer, an implementation will have wide latitude for optimizing the result.

Original Submission


«  Apple, Microsoft and Google making another attempt to kill the password
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Condensers Promise to Accelerate Java Programs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by BananaPhone on Thursday October 27, @04:12PM

    by BananaPhone (2488) on Thursday October 27, @04:12PM (#1278774)

    Most places I know are moving away from Java.

(1)