Even as NoSQL databases keep booming, the relational party is very far from over. But among the relational crowd, one database keeps growing in popularity at the expense of its more established peers. Yes, I'm talking about PostgreSQL. The real question isn't why developers like PostgreSQL. There are plenty of reasons. No, the real question is why developers like it so much right now.

The PostgreSQL renaissance is several years old now, something I've written about repeatedly. The reasons for its popularity? There are several, as consultant Tanel Poder neatly summarizes:

1. Rich set of features 2. Extremely extensible (extensions, hooks) 3. Open source 4. 'Permissive' open source license

[...] At any rate, no one questions how good PostgreSQL is nor the part it plays in the industry trend that favors general-purpose databases. This isn't exactly news. What is news is the rush to modernize—and PostgreSQL's role in it.

[...] So even if another database model might actually be better for their use case, the "easy button" is to go PostgreSQL. As ex-AWS engineer Dave Cuthbert notes, "Far more apps are using relational [databases] because it was the only hammer they had."