Postgres is eating relational:
Even as NoSQL databases keep booming, the relational party is very far from over. But among the relational crowd, one database keeps growing in popularity at the expense of its more established peers. Yes, I'm talking about PostgreSQL. The real question isn't why developers like PostgreSQL. There are plenty of reasons. No, the real question is why developers like it so much right now.
The PostgreSQL renaissance is several years old now, something I've written about repeatedly. The reasons for its popularity? There are several, as consultant Tanel Poder neatly summarizes:
1. Rich set of features 2. Extremely extensible (extensions, hooks) 3. Open source 4. 'Permissive' open source license
[...] At any rate, no one questions how good PostgreSQL is nor the part it plays in the industry trend that favors general-purpose databases. This isn't exactly news. What is news is the rush to modernize—and PostgreSQL's role in it.
[...] So even if another database model might actually be better for their use case, the "easy button" is to go PostgreSQL. As ex-AWS engineer Dave Cuthbert notes, "Far more apps are using relational [databases] because it was the only hammer they had."
OK, so the guy likes Postgresql. But what relational database do you or your company use, and why was the choice made? Has it lived up to its promises, or have you found that some things don't quite work as well as they might? What would you recommend today?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday October 27, @10:57AM
I have to admit, when I hear the phrase "more established peers" used to describe Postgres, I'm confused. Postgres got its start at Berzerkely back in the late 1980's, has always been aiming to be a competitor to commercial SQL databases, and having a feature set that makes it a credible alternative.
As far as it beating out Oracle and SqlServer, that doesn't surprise me in the least, because it's better feature-wise and much cheaper. Also potentially relevant here is that cloud providers make it very easy to pick, although I doubt it's that much harder to pick than the others. I could imagine the rising trend being as simple as "AWS picked Postgres as its default".
