The ships full of gas waiting off Europe's coast:
The huge tankers are waiting. Off the coasts of Spain, Portugal, the UK and other European nations lie dozens of giant ships packed full of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Cooled to roughly -160C for transportation, the fossil fuel is in very high demand. Yet the ships remain at sea with their prized cargo.
After invading Ukraine in February, Russia curtailed gas supplies to Europe, sparking an energy crisis that sent the price of gas soaring. That led to fears of energy shortages and eye-watering bills for consumers.
[...] So why are ships loaded with LNG just hanging around Europe, exactly? The answer, as you might have guessed, is a little complicated.
Someone else who has watched the accumulation of vessels is Fraser Carson, a research analyst at Wood Mackenzie. This month, he counted 268 LNG ships on the water worldwide - noticeably above the one-year average of 241. Of those currently at sea, 51 are in the vicinity of Europe.
He explains that European nations plunged into a gas-buying spree over the summer that aimed to fill onshore storage tanks with gas. This was to ensure that heaps of fuel would be available to cover energy needs this winter.
The original target was to fill storage facilities to 80% of their total capacity by 1 November. That target has been met, and exceeded, far ahead of schedule. The latest data suggests storage is now at nearly 95% in total.
Imported LNG has played a key role in getting Europe to this point.
But as LNG continues to be brought ashore, demand for facilities that heat the liquid and turn it back into gas remains high. There aren't very many such plants in Europe, partly because the continent has long relied on gas delivered via pipelines from Russia instead.
On top of this bottleneck, less gas is getting used up in Europe than it otherwise might at present because the weather has been very mild well into October.
Plus, as Antoine Halff, co-founder of Kayrros notes, industrial activities that rely on gas have relaxed. This is something he and his colleagues track by scouring satellite images of factories. "There's been a very dramatic reduction in cement and steel production in Europe," he says.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Thursday October 27, @09:35PM
They really thought they had the upper hand on energy in Europe. Now they blew up their own pipeline and are stuck at the bottom of a deep tactical hole. They went from super power to third world real quick.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday October 27, @09:55PM
I was kind of wondering how they would deal with the fact that the LNG will gradually go back to gas as they wait. Did some reading [wikipedia.org]. Long story short, vessels may use the gas that boils off as fuel--many are dual fuel powered using diesel and/or NG to fire a boiler and drive a steam turbine. As long as they aren't delayed too long, they don't use too much gas because of course the tanks are insulated; but every day that goes by is a little less cargo that can be delivered. Because they can use the gas for fuel, it seems that only a hand full of ships have been fitted with systems to re-liquify the gas. Were that the case, it would consume diesel power anyway so there isn't much point. The article even mentions that powering the vessel entirely from boil-off gas is an option considered, since it's cleaner than diesel.
I've often seen tanker trucks at the local filling station and contemplated the possibility that the tanker might ironically run out of gas, perhaps not being able to poach cargo because it was either the wrong fuel or they lack the proper hose coupling. I have no idea what actually happens in that case, other than the tanker truck driver being very embarrassed and possibly losing his job or even his CDL. LNG ships, OTOH, seem to be living the dream--you're driving the tanker so you've got incredible range. Of course it's not free and I'm sure the accountants track it somehow.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday October 27, @10:18PM
There was a lot of LNG floating around with no confirmed buyers, just speculation. Once Russia screwed the pooch there suddenly appeared lots of buyers.
