Taiwan is in a "precarious" position in the technology industry, Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsigner said Monday as part of his company's continuing push for more geographic diversity in electronics manufacturing.

[...] Taiwan is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the global leader in the semiconductor industry. It makes processors for tech giants including Apple, Nvidia, Qualcomm, AMD, Tesla and even Intel itself. But Taiwan is headquarters to plenty of other big players, including PC makers Acer and Asus, TSMC chipmaking rival United Microelectronics, and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., better known as Foxconn, which assembles iPhones at Chinese facilities.

Intel, of course, stands to benefit from any shift in chip manufacturing away from Taiwan. It's pledged to build chips for other companies, not just itself. To meet expected demand, Intel is building new chip fabrication plants, called fabs, in Ohio, Arizona and Germany. That chip "foundry" effort is new to Intel, but it's the core business for TSMC and Intel's other top rival, Samsung in South Korea.

[...] Taiwan's independence from China has come under greater scrutiny with Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, which helped undermine the assumption that economic fallout would deter countries from going to war. [...]