from the doesn't-it-seem-most-precarious dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Taiwan is in a "precarious" position in the technology industry, Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsigner said Monday as part of his company's continuing push for more geographic diversity in electronics manufacturing.
[...] Taiwan is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the global leader in the semiconductor industry. It makes processors for tech giants including Apple, Nvidia, Qualcomm, AMD, Tesla and even Intel itself. But Taiwan is headquarters to plenty of other big players, including PC makers Acer and Asus, TSMC chipmaking rival United Microelectronics, and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., better known as Foxconn, which assembles iPhones at Chinese facilities.
Intel, of course, stands to benefit from any shift in chip manufacturing away from Taiwan. It's pledged to build chips for other companies, not just itself. To meet expected demand, Intel is building new chip fabrication plants, called fabs, in Ohio, Arizona and Germany. That chip "foundry" effort is new to Intel, but it's the core business for TSMC and Intel's other top rival, Samsung in South Korea.
[...] Taiwan's independence from China has come under greater scrutiny with Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, which helped undermine the assumption that economic fallout would deter countries from going to war. [...]
One result of the problem was political will to boost chipmaking in the US through a five-year, $53 billion subsidy in the CHIPS and Science Act. [...]
"These things are long term," Gelsigner said. It took 30 years for today's electronics supply chains to build around the South China Sea, and President Joe Biden signing a massive government aid package is only a first step in reversing the trend, he said. But he believes the process is now underway.
"Where the oil reserves are defined geopolitics for the last five decades," Gelsinger said. "Where the fabs are for the next five decades is more important."