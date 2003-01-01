from the that's-cool(!?) dept.
Ancient 15,000-Year-Old Viruses Found in Melting Tibetan Glaciers:
Ancient creatures are emerging from the cold storage of melting permafrost, almost like something out of a horror movie.
From incredibly preserved extinct megafauna like the woolly rhino, to the 40,000-year-old remains of a giant wolf, and bacteria over 750,000 years old.
Not all of these things are dead.
Centuries-old moss was able to spring back to life in the warmth of the laboratory. So too, incredibly, were tiny 42,000-year-old roundworms.
These fascinating glimpses of organisms from Earth's long distant past are revealing the history of ancient ecosystems, including details of the environments in which they existed.
But the melt has also created some concerns about ancient viruses coming back to haunt us.
"Melting will not only lead to the loss of those ancient, archived microbes and viruses, but also release them to the environments in the future," researchers explained in a study last year, led by first author and microbiologist Zhi-Ping Zhong from Ohio State University.
Thanks to metagenomics techniques and new methods for keeping their ice core samples sterilized, the researchers are able to get a better understanding of what exactly lies within the cold.
A version of this article was first published in July 2021.
Zhong, Zhi-Ping, Tian, Funing, Roux, Simon, et al. Glacier ice archives nearly 15,000-year-old microbes and phages [open], Microbiome (DOI: 10.1186/s40168-021-01106-w)
