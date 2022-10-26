Update 10/26/2022 6:15 pm PT

Gigabyte has sent Redditor reggie gakil (opens in new tab) a replacement for his GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC. Next, the damaged graphics card and melted power adapter will make their way to Nvidia for inspection.

Meanwhile, a fifth GeForce RTX 4090 owner has come forward on Reddit (opens in new tab) to report a similar meltdown on his power adapter. He accidentally discovered it when disconnecting his Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition to install his newly acquired Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake processor.

The Redditor's photograph (opens in new tab) showed that some pins had experienced excessive heat. The corner terminals look slightly backed out, whereas one of the ports has already started to melt. The user shared another photograph (opens in new tab) of his system, and the power adapter appears to be seated properly, and the cable isn't overly bent, which discards a bad installation.

Original Article:

[...] Previously, two GeForce RTX 4090 owners have reported experiencing 16-pin power adapter meltdowns. Both owned custom models, with the first owner (opens in new tab) rocking a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC and the second user (opens in new tab) with an Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition. The third report comes from a Facebook user Charlie Woods (then tweeted via WCCF's Hassan Mujtaba (opens in new tab)), who coincidentally has an Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090. According to the owner's recount of the facts, he was benchmarking when he smelled the smoke from the power adapter. Fortunately, he could pull the connector out before it did any damage to the graphics card.