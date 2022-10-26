from the https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rY0WxgSXdEE dept.
Another GeForce RTX 4090 16-pin Adapter Bites The Dust (Updated):
Update 10/26/2022 6:15 pm PT
Gigabyte has sent Redditor reggie gakil (opens in new tab) a replacement for his GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC. Next, the damaged graphics card and melted power adapter will make their way to Nvidia for inspection.
Meanwhile, a fifth GeForce RTX 4090 owner has come forward on Reddit (opens in new tab) to report a similar meltdown on his power adapter. He accidentally discovered it when disconnecting his Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition to install his newly acquired Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake processor.
The Redditor's photograph (opens in new tab) showed that some pins had experienced excessive heat. The corner terminals look slightly backed out, whereas one of the ports has already started to melt. The user shared another photograph (opens in new tab) of his system, and the power adapter appears to be seated properly, and the cable isn't overly bent, which discards a bad installation.
Original Article:
[...] Previously, two GeForce RTX 4090 owners have reported experiencing 16-pin power adapter meltdowns. Both owned custom models, with the first owner (opens in new tab) rocking a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC and the second user (opens in new tab) with an Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition. The third report comes from a Facebook user Charlie Woods (then tweeted via WCCF's Hassan Mujtaba (opens in new tab)), who coincidentally has an Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090. According to the owner's recount of the facts, he was benchmarking when he smelled the smoke from the power adapter. Fortunately, he could pull the connector out before it did any damage to the graphics card.
Nvidia launched an investigation into the matter when the first case surfaced, and with good reason, since meltdowns are starting to become widespread. The user feedback shows that the problem may reside with the design of the 12VHPWR power connector. Bending the cables too close to the connector seemingly causes some terminals to loosen up, leading to uneven mating. In addition, it unbalances the load across the other terminals. PCI-SIG documented the potential thermal variance issue long before the 12VHPWR power connector debuted on the GeForce RTX 4090. Therefore, it certainly comes as a shock that the problem is still present in the finished product.
[...] PCI-SIG's tests revealed that the power connector was overheating at the mating point. The problem affected both rows of pins. PCI-SIG performed the tests at an ambient temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and took readings from the hot spots at 2.5 hours. The end of the cable connected to the power supply showed readings between 51.3 to 52, whereas the end to the graphics card peaked at 150.2. PCI-SIG observed melting between 10 to 30 hours. The unbalanced current resulted from the resistance variation between the different pins. The standards body noted that bending led to high resistance in the other pins, causing the current to transfer to the lowest resistance.
When excessively bending the cable, the loss of mating contact can happen to 6-pin or 8-pin PCIe power connectors. It's nothing new. However, the problem seems more prevalent with the 12VHPWR power connector, so users should pay extra attention to the installation. Custom cable manufacturers, such as CableMod, recommend a minimum distance of 35mm from the connector before bending the cable. The company also sells a 90-degree power adapter to mitigate the cable bending problem.
[...] GeForce RTX 4090 owners should probably recheck their graphics card's installation and avoid bending the cable for the 16-pin power adapter where possible. Hopefully, Nvidia will get to the bottom of the issue quickly and provide consumers with a solution if needed.
