SpaceX becomes NASA’s second-largest vendor, surpassing Boeing:
NASA obligated $2.04 billion to SpaceX in fiscal year 2022, which ended last month, according to new federal procurement data.
For the first time, the amount paid by the space agency to SpaceX exceeds that paid to Boeing, which has long been the leading hardware provider to NASA. Boeing received $1.72 billion during the most recent fiscal year, based on data first reported by Aviation Week's Irene Klotz.
The California Institute of Technology, which manages the Jet Propulsion Laboratory field center for NASA, remains the agency's No. 1 contractor, with $2.68 billion in funding. The academic institution is responsible for operating the California-based NASA field center and distributing funding for myriad robotic spacecraft missions such as Mars Perseverance and the Europa Clipper.
On the one hand, the ascension of SpaceX to the No. 2 spot on NASA's contractor list represents a major shakeup in the order of things. For a long time, NASA's human spaceflight and exploration programs were dominated by Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Aerojet, Northrop Grumman, and a handful of other traditional defense aerospace contractors.
However, it should come as no surprise that a company that has recently delivered the most services—and, arguably, value—to NASA should start to receive a large share of its contract awards. This has been most notable with SpaceX's performance on Commercial Crew, NASA's program to buy transportation services from private companies to bring its astronauts to and from the International Space Station.
[...] In the meantime, Boeing has struggled to get its Starliner spacecraft into a state of readiness, and a crewed test flight is now expected no earlier than next spring, with operational missions not occurring before at least the second half of 2023. On such a schedule, SpaceX will have delivered crew services three years sooner than Boeing.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Sunday October 30, @08:42PM
There is a serious problem with the Military Industrial Complex, when competitors start to deliver value for money received. Spacex must be taken down! It's intolerable that they are horning in on the gravy train that Boeind (and others) have been riding for so long!
