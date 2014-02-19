[...] And Plunkett isn't your average FIFA customer. He's a professional in the gaming journalism space and has reviewed a metric ton of games in the past. If he can't get into the game due to this anti-cheat software, what hope does the average gamer have?

He goes on to note that FIFA isn't the only game with this problem. EA also published Battlefield 2042, which Plunkett notes at least lets him boot into the game menu and allows him to play the game for a few minutes before it freezes up entirely. The same anti-cheat software appears to be the issue there as well.

[...] Everyone understands why publishers want to use anti-cheat software. Cheating in the online versions of these games takes away from the fun and experience from those who aren't cheating goons. But when the cure is worse than the disease, which obviously is the case when the anti-cheat software simply breaks the game for paying customers, then it should be obvious that this strategy isn't working.