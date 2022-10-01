Scientists from Skoltech developed a self-assembled 3D nanocomposite with outstanding in-plane and out-of-plane heat conductivity, high electrical resistivity, and good hydrophobicity, which have a wide range of potential uses in packaging and electronics for thermal management applications.

The last few decades have witnessed an advance in electronics technology, with the development of devices that are highly integrated, lightweight, and portable. However, as the devices get smaller, so does the space for accommodating the internal working components. This has created an issue of improper heat dissipation in devices, since conventional heat sink materials are bulky and cannot be integrated into them. Currently, several substrate materials can act as heat diffusers as thin films, but most diffuse heat in the in-plane direction isotropically. This could create thermal interference with neighboring components of a device.

Researchers from Skoltech found a solution to this problem through the development of 3D polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) aligned boron nitride (BN) aerogel framework nanocomposites. The composite showed excellent thermal conductivity, stability and wettability behavior, which is extremely pertinent to thermal management in electronics.

[...] Apart from the optimized thermal properties, other major advantages of the nanocomposite are high electrical resistivity and good hydrophobicity, explains Owais. "Good wettability and electrical insulation are significant parameters of the composite when the electronic motherboard with integrated circuits is vulnerable to short-circuiting and malfunctioning. We need thermal interface materials with good hydrophobicity when the ICs are subjected to water, making them water resilient."