Adobe is going to phase out the libraries of Pantone colors that come with the Creative Suite.

https://helpx.adobe.com/creative-cloud/adobe-color.html

As of November, software updates will disable the color libraries, called "Pantone Color Books". To continue using these colors, users will have to separately license the libraries on a subscription basis. Pricing starts at 15€ per month, or 90€ for a yearly subscription.

Prepress and printing companies around the world will not be amused, because Pantone colors are a popular way of specifying "spot colors". Spot colors are inks which have an exact color and are printed in a single run, as opposed to process colors. which are mixed from basic cyan, magenta, yellow, and black inks.

Many corporate identity and document color standards specify Pantone colors. A specific color, Pantone 448C has recently been selected as "ugliest colour in the world" in Australia for generic cigarette packs. Alternative color libraries exist, like the RAL color range, but these are less popular - that is until people realise how much extra they will now save by using the alternatives.