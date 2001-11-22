The COVID pandemic has introduced many scientific and medical terms into our everyday language. Many of us are now fluent in conversations about viral strains, PCR tests and mortality rates. "Brain fog" has joined these ranks to describe a now-familiar symptom of COVID and long COVID.

Brain fog is not a medical diagnosis, but rather the description patients tend to use for their symptoms. Brain fog is what doctors refer to as "cognitive dysfunction". This describes problems with closely linked tasks such as concentration, information processing, memory, thinking and reasoning, and making sense of language.

Brain fog is exactly what it sounds like: a feeling something like being shrouded by a thick fog, not quite able to grasp ideas, feeling confused or disoriented, and having trouble concentrating or recalling memories.

[...] While the symptoms of brain fog can be similar to those experienced by people with Alzheimer's disease and other conditions associated with older age, brain fog can affect people of any age. Brain fog doesn't usually worsen over time, and may not last forever.

Brain fog was one of the most common symptoms to emerge in the first months of the COVID pandemic.