from the my-little-spirit-sits-in-a-foggy-cloud dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The COVID pandemic has introduced many scientific and medical terms into our everyday language. Many of us are now fluent in conversations about viral strains, PCR tests and mortality rates. "Brain fog" has joined these ranks to describe a now-familiar symptom of COVID and long COVID.
Brain fog is not a medical diagnosis, but rather the description patients tend to use for their symptoms. Brain fog is what doctors refer to as "cognitive dysfunction". This describes problems with closely linked tasks such as concentration, information processing, memory, thinking and reasoning, and making sense of language.
Brain fog is exactly what it sounds like: a feeling something like being shrouded by a thick fog, not quite able to grasp ideas, feeling confused or disoriented, and having trouble concentrating or recalling memories.
[...] While the symptoms of brain fog can be similar to those experienced by people with Alzheimer's disease and other conditions associated with older age, brain fog can affect people of any age. Brain fog doesn't usually worsen over time, and may not last forever.
Brain fog was one of the most common symptoms to emerge in the first months of the COVID pandemic.
Recent reports suggest 20–30% of people have brain fog three months after infection. Up to 85% of people with long COVID also have brain fog.
[...] For people experiencing brain fog, developing coping strategies and prioritizing time to rest may help to manage symptoms. Coping strategies could involve making lists, using visual reminders (such as calendars, digital alerts and timers), and altering work duties where possible.
[...] Aside from getting enough sleep, people are often encouraged to approach recovery from brain fog holistically. This means looking at their entire health picture and prioritizing exercise and a healthy diet. If you are concerned about brain fog, your GP can refer you to a neurologist or neuropsychologist for further assessment and management.