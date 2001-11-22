COVID-19 Origins: Investigating a "Complex and Grave Situation" Inside a Wuhan Lab at ProPublica and Vanity Fair
The Wuhan lab at the center of suspicions about the pandemic's onset was far more troubled than known, documents unearthed by a Senate team reveal. Tracing the evidence, Vanity Fair and ProPublica give the clearest view yet of a biocomplex in crisis.
[...] Ever since the Chinese city of Wuhan was identified as ground zero for the COVID-19 pandemic, a contingent of scientists have suspected that the virus could have leaked from one of the WIV's [Wuhan Institute of Virology] complex of laboratories. The WIV is, after all, the venue for some of China's riskiest coronavirus research. Scientists there have mixed components of different coronaviruses and created new strains, in an effort to predict the risks of human infection and to develop vaccines and treatments. Critics argue that creating viruses that don't exist in nature runs the risk of unleashing them.
[...] Given advance access to hundreds of pages of the Senate researchers' findings and analysis, Vanity Fair, in partnership with ProPublica, spent five months investigating their underlying evidence. We analyzed WIV documents, consulted with experts in CCP communications, asked biocontainment experts to help analyze documents, and reviewed with independent scientists the possible evidence that certain vaccine research may have begun far earlier than acknowledged.
We also traced the hazards that arose as the WIV built a lab to research the world's most dangerous pathogens. Taken together, our reporting provides critical context that is not included in the pared-down 35-page interim report. It offers the most detailed picture to date of the months leading up to the COVID-19 outbreak, including new details on the intense pressure the lab faced to produce breakthrough research, its struggles to grapple with mounting safety issues, and a previously unreported series of references to a mysterious incident shortly before the virus began infecting its first victims.
See also: China Dismisses 'Fabricated' Virus Leak Theory Revived by Report
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday November 02, @04:57PM
People are starting to admit the obvious? Occam's razor cuts thin, people. Wuhan was researching nasty bugs, a bug escaped the lab, and we had a pandemic. Almost all of the information has been available since the beginning of this mess. While not truly obvious to the casual observer, most people smarter than halfwits have been able to add two and three, and get five.
Papers were published, showing gain of function on coronaviruses. China and the US Government, with the UN's aid, tried hard to cover up all of that information. The US also tried to cover up that they were funding the Wuhan center.
It's hard to say just how much blame to put on the US, and how much to put on China, but it's certain that they knew just what they were doing. They were working to create more deadly strains of diseases.
And, you know what? I say "Fuck Doctor K̶a̶v̶o̶r̶k̶i̶a̶n̶ Fauci, and everyone associated with him!" And, I mean everyone associated with him, even Trump. Trump wasn't smart enough to see through Doctor Death, and trusted him, when we should have been crucifying the bastard.
Can we please bring back crucifixion? There are several busloads of people who have proved worthy of such punishment. Literally millions of people have died as a result of their experimentation.
"no more than 8 bullets in a round" - Joe Biden
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Wednesday November 02, @05:04PM
This isn't news, or at least shouldn't be. All this stuff was known years ago. China's
"press" somehow has even less integrity than the press in the remainder of the world
which is quite an accomplishment.