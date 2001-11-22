Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

European Union to Enact Digital Markets Act

posted by mrpg on Wednesday November 02, @06:48PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the 2022-11-01 dept.
News

upstart writes:

European Union to enact Digital Markets Act tomorrow:

What just happened? Recently passed European Union legislation aiming specifically at platform holders like Apple and Google has crossed the point of no return and becomes law this week. The EU's effort to reign in so-called "gatekeepers" doesn't kick in immediately but could force significant changes to large digital platforms over the next few years.

The European Commission confirms that the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) will go into effect on November 1. Under the new law, the EU could force Apple to open iOS's walled garden by mid-2024.

The DMA aims to keep "gatekeepers" from unfairly stifling businesses and competition in EU countries. The law defines gatekeepers as entities that form a significant enough link between companies and consumers to set the rules for those businesses.

Original Submission


«  COVID-19 Origins: Investigating a “Complex and Grave Situation” Inside a Wuhan Lab
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
European Union to Enact Digital Markets Act | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday November 02, @06:54PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Wednesday November 02, @06:54PM (#1279964)

    >defines gatekeepers as entities that form a significant enough link between companies and consumers to set the rules

    So, government. Can't have companies going around creating their own sovereign states, can we?

    --
    Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://www.newsweek.com/russian-state-tv-ukraine-war-dirty-bomb-putin-1754428

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 02, @07:16PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 02, @07:16PM (#1279977)

    "entities that form a significant enough link between companies and consumers to set the rules"

    Like Amazon and book publishers?

(1)