What just happened? Recently passed European Union legislation aiming specifically at platform holders like Apple and Google has crossed the point of no return and becomes law this week. The EU's effort to reign in so-called "gatekeepers" doesn't kick in immediately but could force significant changes to large digital platforms over the next few years.

The European Commission confirms that the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) will go into effect on November 1. Under the new law, the EU could force Apple to open iOS's walled garden by mid-2024.

The DMA aims to keep "gatekeepers" from unfairly stifling businesses and competition in EU countries. The law defines gatekeepers as entities that form a significant enough link between companies and consumers to set the rules for those businesses.