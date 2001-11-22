from the the-past-keeps-changing dept.
The mysterious Viking runes found in a landlocked US state:
Did Vikings find their way to a remote part of Oklahoma? Some in a small community believe so, thanks to controversial runic carvings found in the area.
"[Farley] spent the majority of her adult life researching the stone," said Amanda Garcia, Heavener Runestone Park manager. "She travelled all around the US, went to Egypt and went to different places looking at different markings."
Faith Rogers, an environmental-science intern and volunteer at the Heavener Runestone Park, led me down a cobblestone path toward one of the 55-acre woodland's biggest attractions – which is also one of the US' biggest historical mysteries. We were deep in the rolling, scrub-forest foothills of the Ouachita Mountains in far eastern Oklahoma, and we were on our way to view a slab of ancient sandstone that still has experts scratching their heads and debating about the eight symbols engraved on its face.
Some believe that these cryptic inscriptions are runes (ancient alphabetical characters) carved into the towering stone circa 1000 CE by Norse explorers who travelled up the Arkansas River to this remote part of landlocked America.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 03, @03:15AM
The runes predate Stargate SG-1 by several decades.
(Score: 3, Informative) by istartedi on Thursday November 03, @03:33AM
Based on what we know about interactions between Vikings and natives [wikipedia.org], it seems unlikely that any kind of group successfully got that far inland on their own. If they are indeed runes, it seems plausible that a group of Vikings that were assumed to be "lost at sea" were instead defeated, with some of them taken captive. I'm not sure what the tribes around the Arctic did, but many of the other North American peoples would capture people in battle and actually make them part of the tribe. The notion that a few Norseman ended up like this is perhaps even more intriguing. Unfortunately there's been so much genetic mixing since then that finding a bit of Viking DNA in somebody believed to be full-blood "Indian" might not be the smoking gun we'd need.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday November 03, @03:55AM
There were people who could write Hebrew and Egyptian [wikipedia.org] in America. And it's completely true too! Why would Runic be any stranger?