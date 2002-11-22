SiFive P670 and P470 RISC-V processors feature RISC-V Vector Extensions

SiFive has announced two new RISC-V Performance cores with the P670 and P470 processors with RISC-V Vector Extension for AI/ML, media and sensor processing, and designed for high volume applications such as wearables, smart home, industrial automation, AR/VR, and other consumer devices. The P670 is comparable to the Cortex-A78, and the P470 is comparable to the Cortex-A55. Both support the standardized RISC-V RVA22 profile for better OS compatibility and implement RISC-V Vector v1.0 and Vector Cryptography extensions.

Claims:

The P670 core can reach 95% the peak single-thread performance (measured by SpecINT2k6) as ARM's Cortex-A78, while using less than half the die area (around 1 mm2). Essentially leading to doubled "compute density". It can reach 3.4 GHz on a "5nm" process node.

The P470 core can reach 275% the peak single-thread performance (SpecINT2k6 again) as ARM's Cortex-A55, while using 30% less die area (around 0.35 mm2). The comparison is done between a Cortex-A55 core clocked at 1.88 GHz and the SiFive P470 core at 2.97 GHz, both using a "7nm" process node. Lower clock speeds could be expected for applications such as wearables that prioritize battery life.

The P670 includes two 128-bit RISC-V Vector ALUs, while the P470 includes one. A P450 core will be identical to P470, except for dropping the vector unit.