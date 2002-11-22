from the another-one^Wtwo-bite-the-dust dept.
Google Puts an End to Google Hangouts Once and for All
Google Hangouts, a text, video and voice chat app built into Gmail, is finally being shut down today. As announced earlier this year, Google is switching Hangouts users over to Google Chat, the company's Slack-like instant messaging app for businesses.
Starting today, November 1, the Google Hangouts web app is no longer available. This was the last Hangouts offering available to users. The Android and iOS apps died in July of this year.
Hangouts had an arguably slow death, with Google allowing users to migrate over to Chat in 2021. The company announced in June 2022 that it would prompt Hangout users to move to Chat in Gmail or the app.
While most of the messages and contacts will be automatically transferred over, all of the data won't migrate to Google Chat. The company notes that users should use Google Takeout to download and save a copy of their data. Users have until January 2023 to keep their Hangouts data.
Google Officially Puts Hangouts Out to Pasture
The long, agonizing death of Google Hangouts has finally come to an end. After announcing that its popular chat platform would shut down in 2018, Google has been urging users to switch to Google Chat. But now, you've got no choice — attempting to access Hangouts on the web will simply redirect you to the enterprise-centric Google Chat.
Google's messaging products have been a mess for years, but there was a brief period when it seemed like Hangouts could be the single unifying platform we needed. Hangouts began its life in Google+, but later it replaced Google Talk in Gmail, which immediately gave it a big user base. The app later added support for SMS, making it a one-stop shop for all your messaging needs. That changed in 2016 when Google announced Allo, the phone number-based messaging client that crashed and burned in 2018.
Google is Shutting Down its Dedicated Street View App
Google is shutting down its dedicated Street View app:
You can add the standalone Street View app to Google's growing product graveyard. Upon decompiling the latest version of the application for Android, 9to5Google found shutdown notices that the company has yet to publish. In those notices, the tech giant is announcing that the Street View app is going away and that support will end on March 21st, 2023. Spokesperson Madison Gouveia has confirmed to The Verge that the app truly is getting the ax. Gouveia also told the publication that Google will pull Street View from app stores in the coming weeks.
