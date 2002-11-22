from the people-still-died dept.
CVS and Walgreens agree to pay $10bn to settle opioids lawsuits:
Two of America's biggest pharmacies have agreed to pay more than $10bn to resolve thousands of lawsuits over their roles in the US opioid crisis.
The proposed deals with CVS and Walgreens mark the latest chapter of a long legal saga, in which firms have faced claims they helped drive the abuse of addictive painkillers.
Settlements with drugmakers and distributors have already brought in more than $30bn.
The pharmacies have denied wrongdoing.
But they have lost some high-profile, smaller legal battles recently, with a judge ordering the two firms and Walmart to pay more than $650m (£567m) to two Ohio counties.
CVS chief executive Karen Lynch said on a call with analysts that the settlement was in the "best interests of all parties and helps put a decades-old issue behind us".
Local governments, Native American tribes and others behind the total of more than 3,000 lawsuits will now decide whether or not to accept the settlement. It would allow them to funnel money to help them address the local costs of a crisis that the US says has claimed more than 650,000 lives since 1999.
[...] The situation has strained public resources, with the economic toll of the opioid crisis in 2020 alone mounting to $1.5tn, according to a congressional report last month.
[...] CVS said it would pay about $5bn over 10 years to settle the claims, while Walgreens Boots Alliance has agreed to pay $5.7bn over 15 years.
Walmart has also reached a $3.1bn deal, Reuters reported. Walmart declined to comment.