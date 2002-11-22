from the boogity-boogity-boogity dept.
On the final lap of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville on Sunday, Ross Chastain used a move that he had learned playing NASCAR 2005 to pass five cars in the final quarter mile of the race and advance to the championship four. Had Chastain not advanced at least two positions at the end of the race, he would have been eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs, instead giving Denny Hamlin the opportunity to race for a championship at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Chastain's lap was the fastest lap ever recorded by a stock car at Martinsvile Speedway and was over two seconds faster than race winner Christopher Bell's final lap.
Chastain's attempt to intentionally drive his car into the wall and carry speed through a corner by riding the wall is not without precedent. Driver Kyle Larson called the move embarrassing after the race, but he attempted the same move in the final lap of a race at Darlington last year.
It might seem intuitive that the fastest way around a race track should be the shortest distance, which would be around the bottom of the track, but that is often not the case. One factor is that it takes time for the cars to accelerate and running a higher line can allow cars to carry more momentum through a corner. Running a higher line can also allow drivers to accelerate sooner coming out of a corner, effectively making the straightaway longer and allowing them to reach faster speeds in that section of the track. Although it is not case at Martinsville, some tracks like Homestead-Miami Speedway have progressive banking, meaning that the banking is steeper higher up on the track, making it more advantageous to run a higher line.
At Homestead-Miami, drivers often turn fast laps by driving inches away from the wall, but making even scraping the wall reduces speed, and harder contact can cause damage. In this case, Chastain put the car into fifth gear, which is not otherwise used at Martinsville speedway, took his hands off the steering wheel, and ran with the throttle wide open. Generally, cars reach top speeds of 120 mph on the straightaways at Martinsville but decelerate to around 60 mph to turn through the tight corners. This deceleration is necessary to have enough grip to turn through the tight corners at both ends of Martinsville. However, using the wall to help turn the car through the final corners at Martinsville allowed Chastain to carry a much higher speed through the corner and go roughly 50 mph faster than the cars around him. Despite the friction from riding the wall through turns 3 and 4, Chastain was able to carry a much higher speed through the corner and pass five cars in the last quarter mile of the race, including the 11 car of Denny Hamlin.
NASCAR determined that Chastain's move did not break any rules, but some drivers have raised safety concerns. However, NASCAR is not planning to add a rule to outlaw Chastain's video game move. I, for one, think it was awesome to see Chastain use a move straight out of a video game to make up five positions and advance to the NASCAR championship.
