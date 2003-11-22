from the pip3-install-pyClippy dept.
Python is arguably the most popular programming language in the world thanks to machine learning, but its big weakness is performance: it needs high-end hardware, often leans on graphics cards, doesn't run in the browser, like JavaScript, and has almost no story in mobile.
For the past few years, Microsoft has been contributing to Faster Python, a project kicked off by Python creator Guido van Rossum in 2021, shortly after Microsoft hired him as a distinguished engineer, changing his previous plan to retire.
The Python creator wanted the language to be more nimble than the lumbering giant it is. Van Rossum wanted it to be twice as fast but Mark Shannon, one of the key contributors to CPython (or Core Python), penned an implementation plan in 2020 for speeding up CPython by five times. Core Python is the reference implementation of Python that other variants are based on, like data science-focussed Anaconda.
[...] Microsoft hired a team of six engineers along with Van Rossum to deliver the performance improvements via CPython. It's now detailed how it sees those investments translate into benefits for CPython, whose contributors are mostly volunteers — typically skilled engineers who have other jobs — but now benefit from Microsoft's Python hires.
[...] Microsoft seems cautious to avoid the perception it has an agenda for Python, and is perhaps aware of skepticism among developers due to its past attitude towards Linux and open source.
"How do we make sure we're showing up to the Python community as helpful, not driving an agenda or any of those kinds of things," says Droettboom.
"Because what we are doing is kind of risky. There has probably been a higher frequency of unintended consequences and bugs that have come about because we are changing how the core works. It's really important that the team supports the community to keep quality up."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 04, @11:17AM
(Score: 2) by Rich on Friday November 04, @11:45AM
Huh? Hardly.
Only when you ask PyTorch to use a graphics card. You'd to that even from C++ if you wanted GPU acceleration for ML.
Why would it? There's JavaScript instead.
Because there's no first class mobile SDK? Heck, there's not even a universal desktop SDK for it in the standard.
This is silly.
To use a tape analogy, Python made it, because it's Duck Tape, when there only was brittly cotton tape from a decades old band-aid kit in the form of shell scripts before. And Perl is write only and looks like an explosion in an ASCII factory. TCL and awk also ran, but were too awk-ward to pile up the libraries for a critical momentum.
The Python community made it clear often enough that performance is none of their goals. Proof of that is that after all the years, there's no type mechanism, explicit or inferred, that'd allow them to compile down to somewhat efficient machine code, and they make a point of that and are proud of it. They could have done such a thing with the slightly incompatible switch to Python 3, but they didn't. Everything that's supposed to perform has to go into a static language library, or reach out even farther, like mentioned GPU usage.
Python is great for taping things together or automating stuff at a high level (e.g. I use it to compile lookup tables for embedded), but it's not in a position where you'd really want to build something larger. Microsoft already have C#, which is admittetly (I can't stand them) much better at that, with similar library backing.
That's not to say, performance gains are unwelcome, they always are, but the technical content of the article is bull.