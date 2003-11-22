Lasers Can Blind Autonomous Vehicles, Endangering Pedestrians: Study
Lasers Can Blind Autonomous Vehicles, Endangering Pedestrians: Study - ExtremeTech:
Most companies involved with autonomous vehicle technology use light detection and ranging (LIDAR) for navigation. LIDAR, which typically takes the form of a spinning sensor on the vehicle's exterior, constantly captures information about the vehicle's surroundings by emitting laser light. The resulting reflections allow the system to calculate the distance between itself and any obstacles present in the vehicle's environment. When LIDAR is working properly, it helps the vehicle stop or change course to avoid obstacles in its path.
Unfortunately, it's disconcertingly easy to interrupt this process from the outside. Researchers from the University of Florida, the University of Michigan, and Japan's University of Electro-Communications have found that it only takes a well-aimed laser to confuse autonomous vehicles' LIDAR, thus preventing the system from detecting things in its path. When timed correctly, a laser pointed at an oncoming LIDAR sensor creates a cone-shaped blind spot where pedestrians, equipment, and other obstacles can't be seen. This causes the vehicle to think its current path is a safe one and even crash into whatever's in its way.
Though at first it sounds like lasers "blind" LIDAR, this isn't the case. In an experiment simulating malicious interference, the researchers tested the effect of a laser pointed at LIDAR-equipped vehicles and robots from approximately 15 feet away. While LIDAR still captured obstacles' presence, it immediately discarded that data in favor of the laser, which essentially spoofed a second reflection and scrambled the sensor's data. In simulations involving vehicles, this caused moving pedestrians to go unnoticed, allowing the vehicles to proceed toward a potentially deadly collision.
Laser Attack Blinds Autonomous Vehicles, Deleting Pedestrians and Confusing Cars
Laser attack blinds autonomous vehicles, deleting pedestrians and confusing cars:
The vulnerability was uncovered by researchers from the University of Florida, the University of Michigan and the University of Electro-Communications in Japan. The scientists also provide upgrades that could eliminate this weakness to protect people from malicious attacks.
The findings will be presented at the 2023 USENIX Security Symposium and are publicly available online.
[...] "We mimic the lidar reflections with our laser to make the sensor discount other reflections that are coming in from genuine obstacles," said Sara Rampazzi, a UF professor of computer and information science and engineering who led the study. "The lidar is still receiving genuine data from the obstacle, but the data are automatically discarded because our fake reflections are the only one perceived by the sensor."
The scientists demonstrated the attack on moving vehicles and robots with the attacker placed about 15 feet away on the side of the road. But in theory it could be accomplished from farther away with upgraded equipment. The tech required is all fairly basic, but the laser must be perfectly timed to the lidar sensor and moving vehicles must be carefully tracked to keep the laser pointing in the right direction.
"It's primarily a matter of synchronization of the laser with the lidar device. The information you need is usually publicly available from the manufacturer," said S. Hrushikesh Bhupathiraj, a UF doctoral student in Rampazzi's lab and one of the lead authors of the study.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday November 04, @07:49PM
Lasers can blind pilots and drivers, whether mechanical or meatbag.
Same for mud on the windshield, heavy rainfall, and .22 caps to the optical sensors.
Were we expecting the robots to be using ESP?
Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://www.newsweek.com/russian-state-tv-ukraine-war-dirty-bomb-putin-1754428