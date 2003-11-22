from the Anki-doodle dept.
Forgetting is natural, but learning how to learn can slow it down:
Whether you're trying to ace a test or pick up a new hobby, Iowa State Psychology Professor Shana Carpenter says combining two strategies – spacing and retrieval practice – is key to success.
[...] "The benefits of spacing and retrieval practice have been confirmed over and over in studies in labs, classrooms, workplaces, but the reason why we're showcasing this research is because these two techniques haven't fully caught on. If they were utilized all the time, we'd see drastic increases in learning," said Carpenter.
In the paper, Carpenter and her co-authors describe spacing as a strategy to learn in small doses over time. It's the opposite of cramming the night before an exam. In one study, medical students who received repeated surgery training over three weeks performed better and faster on tests 2 weeks and 1 year later compared to medical students who had the same training all on one day.
Carpenter says there isn't a universal rule about how much time to schedule between practice sessions. But research shows returning to the material after forgetting some – but not all – of the content is effective.
Retrieval practice is a strategy that involves recalling what was learned previously. It can take many forms, including flash cards, practice tests and open-ended writing prompts, and helps learners recognize what they do and don't know. The paper's authors emphasize that people who check their responses for errors or get feedback right away learn even better.
[...] Carpenter says false beliefs about learning are part of the reason retrieval practice and spacing aren't used more widely.
"Probably the number one misconception is that learning has to feel easy in order to be working, and that's just not true at all. You'll learn more durably and more effectively if you persist and get through those challenges than if it had felt easy the whole time," said Carpenter.
Simply highlighting or re-reading a textbook feels easier than writing responses to practice essay questions. But without the knowledge check that comes with trying to retrieve learned information, there's a greater risk of being lulled into what the authors call an "illusion of learning."
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday November 04, @10:32PM
Every student knows learning regularly all year long would work a lot better than cramming. But that would interfere with the partying. Especially medical students...