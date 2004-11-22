AMD has announced its first chiplet-based desktop GPUs using the RDNA 3 microarchitecture. These GPUs combine a single graphics die made on TSMC's N5 process node with up to 6 memory cache dies (MCDs) housing AMD's second generation of Infinity Cache (L3 cache) and GDDR6 memory controllers. The MCDs are made on TSMC's cheaper N6 process, which is a denser "7nm" node.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has a performance target of +70% over AMD's previous flagship, the 6950 XT. AMD claims that performance-per-Watt has improved by 54% between RDNA 2 and RDNA 3. The 7900 XTX includes 24 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, matching the VRAM capacity of Nvidia's RTX 4090, and 96 MB of Infinity Cache, which is less than the 128 MB used in the 6900/6950 XT.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT has 84 compute units (CUs), while the 7900 XTX has 96 CUs. The 7900 XT drops an MCD, lowering VRAM capacity to 20 GB and Infinity Cache to 80 MB. The total board power is also lower, 300 Watts vs. 355 Watts for the XTX.

Both GPUs support DisplayPort 2.1 and AV1 hardware decoding/encoding at up to 8K60. AMD's reference cards use a 2.5-slot design, smaller than some of the designs seen for the RTX 4090.

The 7900 XTX has an MSRP of $999, and the 7900 XT has an MSRP of $899. The GPUs will be available starting on December 13th.

