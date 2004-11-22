Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

This Homebuilt Wood-Powered Turbojet is Real and Incredibly Dangerous

posted by janrinok on Saturday November 05, @10:24AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the ...but-it-is-a-fun-thing-to-do dept.
/dev/random

owl writes:

https://www.thedrive.com/news/this-homebuilt-wood-powered-turbojet-is-real-and-incredibly-dangerous

Everyone knows jet engines run on jet fuel; dino juice; refined hydrocarbons. Apparently, they can also run on the most primitive fuel of all—wood—as an Australian DIYer showed by getting a turbocharger-based jet engine to not just run on wood, but try to run away on him.

YouTuber Bobby McBoost devised such a contraption by plumbing a turbocharger into a burn barrel, effectively building a basic turbojet. That sounds like it shouldn't work, but it's actually very simple. The turbo feeds compressed air (oxygen) into the combustion chamber where the logs are burning, accelerating the burn, which pushes exhaust gas back out through the turbine to generate thrust. Starting it only requires firing up the logs beforehand, then using a leaf blower to spin the turbo. As soon as it generates boost, the engine sustains itself, and actually needs a throttle plate to prevent runaway.

Learning that the wood-fired jet engine could generate thrust appears to have pushed McBoost to find a use for his creation: powering a jet boat. In a video uploaded earlier this month, he announced he'd install the wood jet on a small boat, just to watch it propel itself across a small pond.

[Ed's Note: There is a series of videos associated with this build - the actual field test is here, and there are other videos following. I haven't had time to watch them.--JR]

Original Submission


«  AMD Announces the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT, Bringing Chiplets to Graphics Cards
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
This Homebuilt Wood-Powered Turbojet is Real and Incredibly Dangerous | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.