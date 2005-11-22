Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Linux Kernel 6.2 Set to Enable Easier 4K Connections for Raspberry Pi

posted by janrinok on Sunday November 06, @10:09AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Hardware OS

upstart writes:

Linux Kernel 6.2 Set To Enable Easier 4K Connections for Raspberry Pi:

Good news for Raspberry Pi 4 (*) (or the all-in-one 400 (*)) owners with large screens comes in the form of a pull request for the Linux kernel 6.2, spotted by Phoronix (*). An updated driver for the Pi's Broadcom GPU in the kernel could make it easier to use a 60Hz framerate at 4K.

Presently, you can connect the Pi 4 to a pair of 4K monitors, thanks to its dual micro-HDMI ports, and it will happily display its Debian-based desktop across them, at a refresh rate of 30Hz. This isn't enough for some people, and the option exists to raise the output of one of the ports - the one nearest the USB-C power input socket - to 60Hz. To do this, you need to edit the config.txt file from a Terminal window then select it in the screen configuration utility. It's a fiddly job, but perfectly in line with the Raspberry Pi (*) ethos.

Version 6.2 of the Linux kernel seems about to change all that. For some time, you've been able to use an unofficial patch (*) to drive both ports at 60Hz, but official support missed the merge window for kernel 5.15, then a regression occurred from 5.18 that made things worse.

The new code in kernel 6.2 does slightly more than simply unlock the higher refresh rate. To use it, you need a monitor and HDMI cable capable of carrying and displaying the signal, and HDMI detection code has been reworked to permit automatic configuration if the entire chain is compliant.

(*) - May open in new tab.

(Editor's note: How many recall using a Color Graphics Adapter (CGA) or even a Monochrome Display Adapter (MDA)!? What kinds of hacks do you remember using to bypass those limitations? --Bytram)

Original Submission


«  New Mac App Wants to Record Everything You Do—So You Can “Rewind” It Later
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Linux Kernel 6.2 Set to Enable Easier 4K Connections for Raspberry Pi | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday November 06, @11:03AM

    by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Sunday November 06, @11:03AM (#1280551) Journal

    I'm sure that the enhancements will be of value to somebody - but not me. I cannot find a RaspPi 4 from any of the usual sites for anything like a reasonable price. 180€ is typical. Amazon.fr are even allowing purchasers do make payments spread over 4 months!

    Fortunately, I still have a couple of spare model 2s that I can repurpose for the projects that I had in mind.

(1)