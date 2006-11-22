from the sure-why-not dept.
The story of Candida auris starts in 2009, when a 70-year-old Japanese woman was admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Geriatric Hospital. Something discharges from one of her ears, and the doctors routinely take samples of it with a cotton swab. They analyze the sample to find out what is causing the infection.
[...] In 2015, for example, an acute infection with Candida auris ran out of control at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London. For three months, the staff tried everything to get rid of the infections, and finally they attempt a week-long spray attack. All surfaces in infected rooms were sprayed with hydrogen peroxide in the hope that the spray will reach all crevices and corners.
The spray device ran for a week, and to test if any microorganisms have survived, a gel-coated plate was then placed in the middle of the room. If any micro-organisms have survived the week-long spray attack, they would be attracted to the gel and thus reveal their existence. Only one organism appeared on the gel plate. Candida auris.
[...] "The problem with this yeast is that it is very difficult to kill. It is multi-resistant, and thus you risk serious infections that cannot be treated," said Maria Szomek from Daniel Wüstner's research group, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.
More information: Maria Szomek et al, Natamycin sequesters ergosterol and interferes with substrate transport by the lysine transporter Lyp1 from yeast, Biochimica et Biophysica Acta (BBA)—Biomembranes (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.bbamem.2022.184012
Provided by University of Southern Denmark
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Sunday November 06, @06:23PM
Did they try fresh air and sunshine?
TFA suggests these infections only happen in hospitals.
In my personal life experience, a "hospital" might have a couple hundred beds, or as few as ten beds. Hospital windows open, to admit fresh air and sunshine. Today, instead of "hospitals", we have "regional medical centers". Windows don't open, and the huge, monolithic buildings have no means of admitting sunshine into the interior.
We read more and more of "superbugs" that breed within those medical centers. And, every time I hear of them, I have to ask: Did they try fresh air and sunshine? And, the obvious answer is "NO!" It isn't possible to get fresh air into the interior, because the air is going to pass through contaminated ducting, all the way. And, sunshine? No way.
Those super bugs don't seem to be so super, when exposed to more natural environments.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 06, @07:33PM
It's a yeast. Did they try to make bread or beer with it?