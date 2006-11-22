The story of Candida auris starts in 2009, when a 70-year-old Japanese woman was admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Geriatric Hospital. Something discharges from one of her ears, and the doctors routinely take samples of it with a cotton swab. They analyze the sample to find out what is causing the infection.

[...] In 2015, for example, an acute infection with Candida auris ran out of control at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London. For three months, the staff tried everything to get rid of the infections, and finally they attempt a week-long spray attack. All surfaces in infected rooms were sprayed with hydrogen peroxide in the hope that the spray will reach all crevices and corners.

The spray device ran for a week, and to test if any microorganisms have survived, a gel-coated plate was then placed in the middle of the room. If any micro-organisms have survived the week-long spray attack, they would be attracted to the gel and thus reveal their existence. Only one organism appeared on the gel plate. Candida auris.

[...] "The problem with this yeast is that it is very difficult to kill. It is multi-resistant, and thus you risk serious infections that cannot be treated," said Maria Szomek from Daniel Wüstner's research group, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.