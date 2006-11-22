from the it's-better-down-where-it's-wetter dept.
Why Egypt became one of the biggest chokepoints for Internet cables:
The Asia-Africa-Europe-1 Internet cable travels 15,500 miles along the seafloor, connecting Hong Kong to Marseille, France. As it snakes through the South China Sea and toward Europe, the cable helps provide Internet connections to more than a dozen countries, from India to Greece. When the cable was cut on June 7, millions of people were plunged offline and faced temporary Internet blackouts.
[...] Sixteen of these submarine cables—which are often no thicker than a hosepipe and are vulnerable to damage from ships’ anchors and earthquakes—pass 1,200 miles through the Red Sea before they hop over land in Egypt and get to the Mediterranean Sea, connecting Europe to Asia. The last two decades have seen the route emerge as one of the world’s largest Internet chokepoints and, arguably, the Internet’s most vulnerable place on Earth. (The region, which also includes the Suez Canal, is also a global choke point for shipping and the movement of goods. Chaos ensued when the container ship Ever Given got wedged in the canal in 2021.)
“Where there are chokepoints, there are single points of failure,” Nicole Starosielski, an associate professor of media, culture, and communication at New York University and an author on submarine cables, said. “Because it's a site of intense concentration of global movement, that does make it more vulnerable than many places around the world.”
[...] Look at Egypt on a map of the world’s subsea Internet cables and it immediately becomes clear why Internet experts have been concerned about the area for years. The 16 cables in the area are concentrated through the Red Sea and touch land in Egypt, where they make a 100-mile journey across the country to reach the Mediterranean Sea. (Cable maps don’t show the exact locations of cables.)
[...] Egypt has become one of the Internet’s most prominent chokepoints for a few reasons, says Doug Madory, director of Internet analysis at monitoring firm Kentik. Primarily, its geography contributes to the concentration of cables in the area. Passing through the Red Sea and across Egypt is the shortest (mostly) underwater route between Asia and Europe. While some intercontinental Internet cables travel across land, it is generally safer for them to be placed at the bottom of the sea where it is harder for them to be disrupted or snooped upon.
[...] "It gives Egypt a lot of power in terms of telecommunications negotiations," Starosielski says. A recent report from Data Center Dynamics, which covers Egypt's "stranglehold" on the submarine cable industry, cites unnamed industry sources who claim Telecom Egypt charges "extortionate" fees for its services. (Neither Telecom Egypt, Egypt's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, nor the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority replied to WIRED's request for comment.)
[...] Despite the dangers, the Internet is built on resilience. It isn't easy to take down large parts of the Internet. Companies that send data through subsea Internet cables don't just use one cable and will have space on multiple cables. If one cable fails, traffic is eventually rerouted through others. (In some areas, such as Tonga, where there is only one cable, cuts can have devastating impacts.) The need for redundancy is why Google, Facebook, and Microsoft have been spending hundreds of millions on their own subsea Internet cables in recent years.
[...] Ultimately, Egypt is always going to be at the center of Europe and Asia's Internet connections. Geography can't be changed. However, Mauldin says, more should be done to protect the world's underwater Internet cables, as everyone relies on them. "It's super important for national security, for the economy, to keep this stuff up and running."
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday November 07, @01:07AM
This is the spice trade all over again. Europeans paid incredibly high prices for spices, until they discovered they could sail around Africa. And sailing around was worth it. This time, we know the world. We know the major oceans are all connected. A few extra thousand miles of undersea cable around the southern tip of Africa is surely far less expensive than sending ships. Ping times would be a fraction of a second longer, still better than satellites. The telecoms really have only themselves to blame for being too cheap to bypass land altogether. As if any nation in Egypt's position wouldn't exploit it.