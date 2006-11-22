Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023
Boeing's first Starliner capsule mission carrying humans has slipped from February to April 2023 as the company works with NASA to fix lingering technical issues from the spacecraft's last uncrewed test flight, the U.S. space agency said Thursday.
Boeing's Starliner charges approach $900 million
Boeing announced Oct. 26 it will take yet another charge against earnings because of delays in the CST-100 Starliner commercial crew program, bringing the total losses recorded by the company to date on the program to nearly $900 million.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Boeing announced a charge of $195 million recorded in its fiscal third quarter it blamed on Starliner. It comes after a $93 million charge reported in its second quarter financial results July 27.
NASA's Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel said last week OFT-2 met over 250 test objectives, but also "produced a number of in-flight anomalies" that had to be addressed.
NASA predicts first Starship orbital launch as soon as December
NASA expects SpaceX to be ready to attempt a first orbital flight of its Starship vehicle, an essential element in the agency's Artemis lunar exploration plans, as soon as early December, pending tests and regulatory approvals.
Speaking to the NASA Advisory Council's Human Exploration and Operations Committee Oc. 31, Mark Kirasich, deputy associate administrator for Artemis Campaign Development at NASA, said the agency's understanding of progress on testing of the Starship vehicle, including its Super Heavy booster, supported an orbital launch attempt late this year.
See also:
Next Artemis 1 launch attempt on schedule for mid-November
Ready to roll: Artemis 1 set to return to pad for launch
reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/boeings-first-crewed-starliner-spaceflight-slips-april-2023-2022-11-03
Previously:
Yes, Boeing's Starliner Spacecraft Really Could Fly Astronauts This Year
Related Stories
Yes, Boeing's Starliner spacecraft really could fly astronauts this year:
Five weeks have passed since Boeing's Starliner spacecraft returned from a largely successful test flight to the International Space Station, and the company continues to review data from the mission alongside engineers from NASA.
So far, there have been no showstoppers. In fact, sources say, the relatively clean performance of Starliner has increased the possibility that the vehicle could make its first crewed flight this year in December.
This mission, called the Crew Flight Test, will likely carry two astronauts to the space station. If successful, it would clear the way for long-duration, operational missions to the space station in 2023 and give NASA a much-coveted second means of getting astronauts into space.
Two weeks ago, NASA publicly announced that veteran astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams would serve as the prime crew for this test flight. NASA also said a short-duration mission with two astronaut test pilots is sufficient to meet all of the test objectives for the flight test. However, the agency added, this mission could be extended or shortened based on the staffing needs of the station. For example, NASA said it might even add an astronaut and extend the mission if the need arose.