One YouTuber has demonstrated that the Level Lock Plus smart lock you can find in the Apple Store might not be as secure as its $330 price suggests. However, Level has clapped back at those claims, saying that lock picking isn't the biggest real-world threat when it comes to break-ins.

The Level Lock Plus is a smart lock made by Level (not Apple) that's sold in Apple's stores. Despite being a third-party accessory, much like the Logitech iPad peripherals, it's a great fit among Apple's products as it's designed to be used with them; the Level Lock Plus can be unlocked using one of the best iPhone or best Apple Watch devices even if you've forgotten your actual house key.

However, while this smart lock looks like a great pick-up for people wanting to improve their home's security with a futuristic smart lock, YouTuber LockPickingLawyer (may opens in new tab) has released a video where he shows that the gadget can be picked open in seconds.