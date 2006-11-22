Opinion | Science Has a Nasty Photoshopping Problem:
One evening in January 2014, I sat at my computer at home, sifting through scientific papers. Being a microbiologist, this wasn't unusual, although I certainly didn't expect to find what I did that night.
These particular papers were write-ups of medical research, with many including photographs of biological samples, like tissue. One picture caught my eye. Was there something familiar about it? Curious, I quickly scrolled back through other papers by the same authors, checking their images against each other.
There it was. A section of the same photo being used in two different papers to represent results from three entirely different experiments.
What's more, the authors seemed to be deliberately covering their tracks. Although the photos were of the same sample, one appeared to have been flipped back-to-front, while the other appeared to have been stretched and cropped differently.
Although this was eight years ago, I distinctly recall how angry it made me. This was cheating, pure and simple. By editing an image to produce a desired result, a scientist can manufacture proof for a favored hypothesis, or create a signal out of noise. Scientists must rely on and build on one another's work. Cheating is a transgression against everything that science should be. If scientific papers contain errors or — much worse — fraudulent data and fabricated imagery, other researchers are likely to waste time and grant money chasing theories based on made-up results.
But were those duplicated images just an isolated case? With little clue about how big this would get, I began searching for suspicious figures in biomedical journals.
[...] All of these images have been taken from papers that were retracted after I reported concerns about image manipulation.
[...] Matthew Schrag, a Vanderbilt University neuroscientist and physician, had already found dozens of suspicious images in papers authored by one of the researchers, Sylvain Lesné. Checking his findings, I agreed and found even more. (A representative from the University of Minnesota said that the university is reviewing questions about his work.)
[...] Just last month, the Nobel Prize-winning geneticist Gregg Semenza had to retract four of his papers following the revelation that they contain images that appear to have been manipulated or duplicated. The prestigious Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences had published the retracted articles. The pseudonymous Clare Francis, a "science detective" like me, made the discovery.
[...] As it becomes harder to distinguish between fake and real data, science might need to move toward a model based on reproduction, where Ph.D. students earn credit for replicating published studies, while the researchers whose work is reproduced get credit as well.
Despite all these problems, I believe in science. Firmly. We need trustworthy science to help us deal with consequential issues like climate change and pandemics. But science needs to be quicker and better at correcting itself.
Journal References:
1.) Elisabeth M. Bik, Arturo Casadevall, Ferric C. Fang. The Prevalence of Inappropriate Image Duplication in Biomedical Research Publications ASM Journals mBio Vol. 7, No. 3 (DOI: 10.1128/mBio.00809-16)
2.) Jennifer A. Byrne, Jana Christopher. Digital magic, or the dark arts of the 21st century—how can journals and peer reviewers detect manuscripts and publications from paper mills? [open] (DOI: doi/full/10.1002/1873-3468.13747)