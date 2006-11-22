from the pave-paradise-and-put-up-a-parking-lot dept.
The test tunnel that hosted student competitions in 2018 and 2019 has been removed and replaced with parking spots for SpaceX:
Elon Musk's first prototype Hyperloop tunnel is no more. Bloomberg reports that the roughly one-mile-long white steel tunnel running along Jack Northrop Avenue near SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, has been removed and will be replaced with parking spaces for employees.
Perhaps you'll recall that before Musk assumed the mantle of free speech champion, he set out to circumvent "soul-destroying traffic" by building the Hyperloop, a theoretical system of tunnels that would revolutionize transportation. He also claimed to be able to dig tunnels faster and more efficiently than most current tunnel boring systems, which he rightly argued were laborious and costly.
[...] The above-ground tube was the centerpiece of a Hyperloop competition in 2018 when dozens of student teams from around the world gathered in the SpaceX parking lot to race their pods and celebrate all things Musk. There was another student competition the following year, and Musk predicted that a third race would feature a "10km vacuum tunnel with a curve."
[...] Meanwhile, Musk's Boring Company has been working to build out a system of tunnels underneath Las Vegas for a few years now, while the company's efforts to dig in other cities, like Chicago, Los Angeles, and the Northeast Corridor, have fizzled.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 07, @06:14PM (2 children)
The Plague took care of that for you, all-musk-filled one.
It's called "working from home"
(Score: 1, Troll) by FatPhil on Monday November 07, @07:06PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday November 07, @07:12PM
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday November 07, @06:41PM (1 child)
He's a very naughty boy!
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday November 07, @07:12PM
(Score: 2) by drussell on Monday November 07, @07:14PM (1 child)
It is no surprise that a remnant artifact from such a publicly displayed example of the lack of adherence to reality of dear founder Elon's random ideas (like a 100-year-old engineeringly unfeasible vacuum chamber/tube-type, long distance transport system pipe dream) would be surreptitiously removed while others are distracted....
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Monday November 07, @07:24PM
The word is infeasible.