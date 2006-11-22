Stories
Elon Musk's First Hyperloop Tunnel in California is Gone

posted by hubie on Monday November 07, @05:57PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the pave-paradise-and-put-up-a-parking-lot dept.
News

upstart writes:

The test tunnel that hosted student competitions in 2018 and 2019 has been removed and replaced with parking spots for SpaceX:

Elon Musk's first prototype Hyperloop tunnel is no more. Bloomberg reports that the roughly one-mile-long white steel tunnel running along Jack Northrop Avenue near SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, has been removed and will be replaced with parking spaces for employees.

Perhaps you'll recall that before Musk assumed the mantle of free speech champion, he set out to circumvent "soul-destroying traffic" by building the Hyperloop, a theoretical system of tunnels that would revolutionize transportation. He also claimed to be able to dig tunnels faster and more efficiently than most current tunnel boring systems, which he rightly argued were laborious and costly.

[...] The above-ground tube was the centerpiece of a Hyperloop competition in 2018 when dozens of student teams from around the world gathered in the SpaceX parking lot to race their pods and celebrate all things Musk. There was another student competition the following year, and Musk predicted that a third race would feature a "10km vacuum tunnel with a curve."

[...] Meanwhile, Musk's Boring Company has been working to build out a system of tunnels underneath Las Vegas for a few years now, while the company's efforts to dig in other cities, like ChicagoLos Angeles, and the Northeast Corridor, have fizzled.

Original Submission


This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 07, @06:14PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 07, @06:14PM (#1280709)

    The Plague took care of that for you, all-musk-filled one.
    It's called "working from home"

    • (Score: 1, Troll) by FatPhil on Monday November 07, @07:06PM (1 child)

      by FatPhil (863) <{pc-soylent} {at} {asdf.fi}> on Monday November 07, @07:06PM (#1280720) Homepage
      And just when you thought the Americans were becoming maladapted socially through the noughties and teenies, they start to lose whatever remaining interpersonal skills they once had...
      --
      Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people; the smallest discuss themselves

      • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday November 07, @07:12PM

        by FatPhil (863) <{pc-soylent} {at} {asdf.fi}> on Monday November 07, @07:12PM (#1280722) Homepage
        Found the maladapted American...
        --
        Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people; the smallest discuss themselves

  • (Score: 2) by turgid on Monday November 07, @06:41PM (1 child)

    by turgid (4318) Subscriber Badge on Monday November 07, @06:41PM (#1280714) Journal

    He's a very naughty boy!

    • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday November 07, @07:12PM

      by FatPhil (863) <{pc-soylent} {at} {asdf.fi}> on Monday November 07, @07:12PM (#1280721) Homepage
      But how many hours of tube-time will Thunderf00t devote to this matter? Remember to include the 10s snippets he'll repeat in every single one of the next 5000 videos he makes, even if the vid's nothing to do with Musk. I'm pretty sure he should just stop making vids about Musk's semi-infinite stream of failures, pick something less predictable and more sciency instead, and just scroll the ticker "Oh, Musk's still a tosser, but you knew that" across the bottom during the vid. Less effort for everyone.
      --
      Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people; the smallest discuss themselves

  • (Score: 2) by drussell on Monday November 07, @07:14PM (1 child)

    by drussell (2678) Subscriber Badge on Monday November 07, @07:14PM (#1280723) Journal

    It is no surprise that a remnant artifact from such a publicly displayed example of the lack of adherence to reality of dear founder Elon's random ideas (like a 100-year-old engineeringly unfeasible vacuum chamber/tube-type, long distance transport system pipe dream) would be surreptitiously removed while others are distracted....

